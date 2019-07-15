Baby Show winners announced at the Livingston County Fair

The Livingston County Fair is reporting their baby show winners from the competition held on Sunday.

0-6 month girls: Eva Lee Hall daughter of Jordan and Emily Hall
7-12 month girls: Grave Lynn Ikenberry daughter Natalie and AJ Ikenberry
13-18 Month Girls: Everly Bethards daughter of Jack and Amy Bethards
19-24 month girls: Amelia Rose Plaster daughter of Josh and Charlotte Plaster

0-6 month boys: Jackson Plaster son of Josh and Charlotte Plaster
7-12 month boys: Liam Murphy son of Sarah Murphy
13-18 month boys: Kole Head son of Amber and Alan Head
25-36 month boys: Colt Judy son of Wade Judy

