Winners announced in shooting sports competition at Livingston County Fair

Among the winners of the shooting sports contests held during the Livingston County Fair near Chillicothe.

Archery

Compound Fingers-Junior Division

1-Leon Nickell

2nd Braden Stimpson

3rd- Andrew Schreiner

Compound Fingers-Intermediate Division

1st- Bo Meeker

Compound Release -Junior Division

1st-Harrison Costner

2nd- Colton Carr

3rd- Daniel Perry

Compound Release – Intermediate Division

1- Milo Costner

2- Sam Rodenberg

3- Abby Jones

Compound Release – Senior Divison

1-Allen Carter

2- Keagen Valbracht

3- Jaclyn Hines

Muzzleloading

Senior Divison

1- Keagen Valbracht

2- Ethan Gabrielson

Western Heritage

Senior Divison

1- Keagen Valbracht

2- Ethan Gabrielson

Intermediate Divison

1. Bo Meeker

Small-bore .22

Junior Division

1- Jackson Shafer

2- Gregory Couch

3- Hyun Sang Lee

Intermediate Division

1-Abby Jones

2- Jasper Jones

3- Maggie Horton

Shotgun

Trap Singles-Intermediate division

1- Ethan Davis

2-Milo Costner

3- Bryce Dominique

Trap Singles-Senior Division

1- Mack Anderson

2- Porter Ficken

3-Trent Norman

Trap Doubles-Intermediate division

1-Ethan Davis

2-Bryce Dominique

Trap Doubles- Senior division

1-Mack Anderson

2-Peyton Hein

3- Morgan Anderson

Skeet-Intermediate division

1-Bryce Dominique

Skeet- Senior Division

1-Peyton Hein

2-Ethan Gabreilson

3-Clayton Walker