Authorities arrest Pattonsburg man on warrants out of Daviess and Grundy counties

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cameron Police Department received information on Friday, September 27, 2019, of an individual who had warrants for his arrest and was possibly in Cameron.

Upon arrival at the residence in the 400 block of W. 4th Street in Cameron, officers were given permission to search the residence for the individual who was found hiding in the attic.

Authorities arrested Jerry D. Reeder, 21 of Pattonsburg on two warrants. The first warrant was out of Daviess County, for failure to register as a sex offender, with bond set at $15,000.00. The second warrant, out of Grundy County, was for failure to appear on a charge of theft and sexual misconduct, with a bond of $5000.00. out of Grundy County.

