United Way to begin local canvassing efforts

The first half of October will feature residential canvassing on behalf of the United Way in Grundy County.

For the new program year, ten local organizations will share in the funds received through United Way collections including the North 65 Senior Center, RSVP, Girl Scouts, Parents as Teachers, the Third Circuit Juvenile Office, the Juvenile Court Diversion Program, Grundy County Food Pantry, the MU Extension office in Trenton, Grundy County 4-H, and the Community Action Agency of North Central Missouri. The residential canvassing goal is $3,500.

Hy-Vee Food Store will sponsor coupon cards that are for sale this Thursday and Friday as well as the following week on October 10th and 11th. Those sales are from 5 until 7 o’clock each evening. The card costs ten dollars which HyVee gives back to the buyer when they purchase at least fifty dollars. Coupons are good for one year.

Volunteers will be canvassing neighborhoods October 1st through the 16th accepting donations. Checks made out to Grundy County United Way can be mailed to Post Office Box 146 in Trenton.

United Way of Grundy County has a board of directors that meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Royal Inn Pizza in Trenton. The meeting is open to persons who would like to learn more about the United Way organizations.

