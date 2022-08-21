Audio: White House says Missouri’s economy is doing better than others even with inflation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The current state of the Missouri economy is getting high marks from the White House. Joey Parker tells us about the praise along with the inflation challenges.

Jared Bernstein from President Biden’s council of economic advisors on our economy from the eyes of Washington, specifically the record 2.5% unemployment rate. “It’s the lowest on record.”

Many Missouri Republicans say low unemployment and areas of economic improvement even during a spike in inflation are not because of but despite the Biden Administration. “Success has many parents, right?”

Bernstein says the administration’s ongoing challenge is still the battle with inflation.