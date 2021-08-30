Audio: Jackson County prosecutor files motion to free Kevin Strickland from prison

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jackson County prosecutor in western Missouri, Jean Peters Baker, has filed a motion to free Kevin Strickland from a Missouri prison.

Prosecutors Jean Peters Baker says The Missouri General Assembly and Governor Parson deserve credit for creating a new legal avenue for a local prosecutor to seek relief. The passing of Senate Bill 53 allows for prosecutors to go before judges and have convictions reversed.

The law went into effect on August 28. Strickland has been in prison for 43 years. He was arrested when he was 18 for a shooting death in 1978.

(Kevin Strickland Photo via Youtube Screen Capture)

