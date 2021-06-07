Audio: Missouri House Corrections Chair calls on Governor to release Kevin Strickland from prison

A key Missouri lawmaker who chairs the House Corrections Committee is calling on Governor Parson to grant an immediate release to an inmate that prosecutors say was wrongly convicted of murder 40 years ago. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth has our report:

GOP State Representative Andrew McDaniel of southeast Missouri’s Deering tweeted that Thursday night was the first time he’s heard about Kevin Strickland’s case on the news. Representative McDaniel will send a letter to the governor, and lawmakers in both parties plan to sign it.

The “Kansas City Star” reports Jackson County prosecutors, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and others have called for Strickland’s exoneration and release. They say Strickland has spent four decades in Missouri prisons for a triple murder he did not commit.

Screen capture of Kevin Strickland via Youtube