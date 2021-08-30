Spickard Fall Festival set for Saturday, September 11

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard Fall Festival has scheduled several activities for their one-day-only event this year, scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Spickard.

The schedule includes a 10 am parade on Main Street with entries open to kids and adults. Cash prizes will be awarded, with registration beginning at 9 am.

There will be games in the Spickard town park, the opening of a 1996 time capsule, and a cakewalk. Also featured will be the country store and food items at the community center, plus vendor booths in the city park.

Evening activities include a meal from 6 to 7 pm in the Spickard Community Center. The cost is $8.00 for adults, and children younger than 12 can eat for $3.00. The menu includes beef, pork, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, and a dessert.

Saturday night music and dancing in the park runs from 7 to 10 pm featuring the band “Point of No Return.” Those attending are asked to take lawn chairs. The Spickard parent-teachers organization is to have refreshments.

For more information on the Spickard Fall Festival, contact Maggie George or Terri Holtzclaw in Spickard at 660-485-5322 or 660-973-2232.

