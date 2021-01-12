Audio: Southeast Missouri lawmaker files pay raise resolution

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A veteran southeast Missouri state lawmaker has filed a resolution, aimed at blocking proposed pay increases for state lawmakers and for statewide elected officials.

Deering GOP State Representative Andrew McDaniel introduced his resolution on Monday. He has told Missourinet that state employees and teachers should be receiving a pay raise. He’s voted against previous pay increases for lawmakers. The bipartisan Citizen’s Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials is recommending a five percent pay raise for state lawmakers and for statewide elected officials. The proposed pay raises will take effect on February 1, unless the Legislature approves McDaniel’s resolution.

