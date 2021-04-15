Audio: Serve Mercer County volunteers set to tackle projects this Saturday, April 17

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Volunteers will lend a “helping hand” this Saturday when Serve Mercer County works on projects on behalf of the elderly, those who are ill, or unable to do the work themselves.

First Baptist Church Pastor Abner Neill said that Serve Mercer County allows several organizations and individuals to work together on projects to benefit the communities.

People will gather at the Princeton United Methodist Church Saturday morning at 8:30. Workers, based on their skills and tools, will be assigned to projects. If weather permits on Saturday, these may include painting, power washing, wheelchair ramps, mowing, yard trimming, brush and tree trimming, repairing and sealing roofs, yard cleanup, and deck repairs.

Rain is in the forecast for Friday night and into Saturday, so organizers have set a rain date of April 24th if necessary.

To identify the workers, they are to wear Serve Mercer County yellow t-shirts. Information is available on the website servemercercounty.com or from the First Baptist and United Methodist Churches of Princeton.

