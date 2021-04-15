Audio: Three students recognized at North Central Missouri College Foundation Scholarship Reception

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three students were featured at the North Central Missouri College Foundation Scholarship Reception on April 14th. The reception recognized recipients of Foundation and institutional scholarships. The three student speakers shared their background and what their scholarships meant to them.

Calvin Basham of Cowgill received the Paul and Betty Preston Steele Agriculture Scholarship. He is pursuing an Associate in Arts Transfer Degree and a Crop Production Certificate. He plans to transfer to Northwest Missouri State University and get a Bachelor’s Degree in Agronomy and Crop Science.

Basham said his first job at NCMC was at the Barton Farm Campus. It was fun and educational.

Lily White of Trenton received the William and Juanita Denslow Scholarship. She is pursuing an Associate in Arts in Teaching Degree. She plans to transfer to the University of Central Missouri and get a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.

White said it was important to her to work hard and get as many scholarships as possible to afford college.

John Stuart of Brookfield received the Lloyd and Margaret Ketcham Scholarship. He is pursuing his Associate in Arts Transfer Degree. He plans to transfer to Missouri Western State University and get a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice.

Stuart shared his story of starting to do drugs at 15, becoming a father as a freshman in high school, dropping out of school, and being incarcerated and on probation twice. He said he has been clean for five years.

NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott noted the scholarship committee read 253 essays. Scholarship award letters will be sent in early May.

Two employees spoke at the North Central Missouri College Foundation Scholarship Reception on April 14th. They shared how the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant made a difference to them and their students.

Life Sciences Instructor Doctor Susan Stull said the mini-grant paid for a technician to work on microscopes. She noted this made it so more microscopes were usable, and four or more students did not have to share one.

Psychology Faculty Member Doctor Lindsay Oram said the grant allowed her to provide an assessment based on psychological ideas to college seminar students about strengths and areas where they needed improvement in terms of college success.

NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott said she hopes the college will continue to grow the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant and make some awards in May.

