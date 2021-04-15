Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two from Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol Wednesday night arrested two Trenton residents in Grundy County.

Thirty-six-year-old Edwin Gordy of Trenton has been accused of driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Gordy also was accused of failure to display license plates and no proof of insurance for a vehicle.

Gordy was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

The highway patrol arrested 31-year-old Kelsey Lea McCaughey of Trenton on a felony warrant for an alleged probation violation. She also was accused of no valid plates and not wearing a seat belt. The online report listed her as “bondable”.

At the request of the probation and parole office, the court in November suspended McCaughey’s probation until further notice. McCaughey had pleaded guilty to an original Grundy County charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – synthetic cannabinoid and had been placed on five years probation in June of 2020.

