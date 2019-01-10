Audio: Separation of church and state group lodges 2nd Missouri complaint in the last month

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has lodged its second complaint in the last month against biblical displays in the state. The group claims two paintings in the Camden County Clerk’s Office in south-central Missouri violate the Constitution.

The Foundation’s Joe Poor says the artwork is a clear breach of the separation of church and state clause.

One features two steel beams in the shape of a cross, while the other has an American flag with a Bible verse.

Many residents at a County Commission meeting Wednesday said they don’t want the artwork removed. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty told attendees that their views would be heavily considered moving forward.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has threatened to take its case to court. The group successfully pressured city of Ozark to remove a cross from a city park last month.