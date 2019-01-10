Audio: Storm spotter training scheduled for Grundy and Livingston counties

The National Weather Service and Grundy County Emergency Management will host a Storm Spotter Training next month.

Meteorologist Jared Leighton with the National Weather Service says a variety of topics will be discussed at the courthouse in Trenton the evening of February 7th from 6 o’clock to 7:30.

Children interested in learning about the weather are also invited to attend.

Leighton says representatives from the National Weather Service will answer questions audience members may have and say spotter training is held in Grundy County every other year with a training session held in Livingston County every other year.

Leighton says the one scheduled to be held in Livingston County last year was canceled due to inclement weather. To make up for that cancellation, he says a Storm Spotter Training will be held at the Family Life Center of the Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe March 7th.

A schedule of area spotter training is to be released in the next few weeks on the website for the National Weather Service Forecast Office of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri as well as on the Facebook and Twitter pages for the office.