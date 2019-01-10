Audio: Will Missouri Legislature pass a ‘Right to work’ bill this year? Senate leader is not convinced.

Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz does not think a Right-to-work proposal will make it to the governor’s desk this year. In 2017, the legislature passed a right to work bill quickly, but voters overturned the law in a referendum last August.

Senator Eric Burlison, a Republican from Springfield, has filed a Right-to-work proposal and Schatz was asked if he thinks a Right-to-work proposal will get some traction this year.

