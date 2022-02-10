Audio: Senator Roy Blunt expresses concern of police officer shortages

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he’s concerned about the shortage of law enforcement officers in Washington, D-C, and here in Missouri.

The Republican says the U.S. Capitol Police force is about 200 officers below the authorized level of two thousand, but it’s not just a problem there.

The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County retirements were up about 60 percent last year over the average of the previous four years. My hometown, Springfield, Missouri, is looking for 40 officers.

Blunt blames calls to defund the police and prosecutors he says pledged not to prosecute crimes in certain areas or certain crimes. He also says police officers increasingly becoming victims of crime is a huge problem.

Related