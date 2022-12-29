Audio: Second District State Representative elect, Mazzie Boyd, prepares to take office on January 4, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton has been preparing to become Second District State Representative.

Boyd has some legislative experience from when she worked with Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. She says there is an orientation for state representatives, but it does not teach someone how to be a legislator.

Boyd will be sworn in as a state representative on January 4th, and she is excited to “hit the ground running.” Committee assignments have not yet been assigned, however, Boyd says a state representative can suggest committees on which he or she would like to serve.

Boyd says she has pre-filed bills before the legislative session starts in January.

Boyd might pre-file some other bills and that she has goals for the legislative session.

Boyd says that, at this time, she can be contacted by private message on the Mazzie Boyd for State Representative Facebook page or by email at [email protected]. Constituents can also contact her by leaving a message on mazzieformissouri.com or mazzieboyd.com.

Boyd notes that her office phone number should be available on January 4th, which is the day she will be sworn into office. The phone number should be shown on the Missouri House of Representatives website at that time.

Boyd adds that she is grateful for the District 2 constituents who chose her as their representative, and she will not forget them in Jefferson City.

(Photo via Mazzie for Missouri website)

