Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of meeting on December 27th

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved the budget December 27th. The budget for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2023 includes total expected revenues of $7,167,201.52 and total expected expenditures of $6,768,627.57.

The board approved an ordinance authorizing entering into a professional administrative services agreement with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission for the community development street project. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the agreement involves services for consulting, and it will not exceed $28,000.

An amendment was also approved to an engineering contract with Allstate Consultants LLC for street and drainage improvements. Funds to be spent on line items were changed, but the total project cost is to stay the same. The total project cost is estimated at $989,000 and will depend on what bids the city receives.

Public Works Director Mark Morey talked about getting bids for a new backhoe. He said he had already received one bid and hoped to have a couple more before the next meeting.

Morey reported on problems with frozen water lines and meters with the latest cold snap. He noted there were no problems with the latest snow removal.

There was discussion on the ally between Van Buren and Grand, but no action was taken.

City Administrator Lance Rains told the board about the Missouri Main Street meeting scheduled for January 26th from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening.

The board entered into a closed session for discussion of employees.

