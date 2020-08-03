Audio: New State Farm Insurance agent begins business in Trenton

A new State Farm Insurance agent began in Trenton Saturday, August 1st. Dillon Harp is working at the office at 2910 Oklahoma Avenue, which he says has been without an agent for about a year. Mitch Liberty was a previous agent.

Harp is originally from Chillicothe and worked eight years in higher education in college admissions. He started with State Farm two years ago at the Brookfield office and went through the career track.

He says he got to choose where he wanted to be an agent, and he was “lucky” Trenton was available.

Harp’s office will focus on home and auto insurance. The office will also provide life, health, and flood insurance will also be available.

Clients at the office before he began will continue to be clients, and they do not need to do anything to have him as an agent. The office will accept new clients, too.

Harp plans to hold or co-sponsor community events. He will have a social media presence to provide information on those activities, especially on Facebook with a Dillon Harp State Farm Agency page.

He believes it is important to give back to the community and wants to hold an open house.

More information can be obtained by visiting the office or calling 660-359-5662.

