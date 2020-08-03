Patrol reports multiple arrests on Sunday

Arrests on Sunday, August 2, 2020, have been reported by the Highway Patrol in Grundy, Linn, and Harrison counties.

A Spickard resident, 47-year-old William Stoneburner, has been accused of driving while intoxicated and no valid operator’s license. Stoneburner last night was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Grundy county detention center.

A resident of Greensboro, North Carolina, 26-year-old Bria Harvey, was arrested last night in Linn County. She’s facing multiple accusations including possession of a controlled substance listed as cocaine; possession of a controlled substance listed as THC wax; possession of marijuana 11 to 35 grams; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding. Ms. Harvey was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Brookfield police department.

Two men from Chicago, Illinois were arrested on drug allegations Sunday in Harrison County. Both 30-year-old Eric Lee and 28-year-old Christian Sosa were taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison county law enforcement center.

The highway patrol has accused both with felony possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogens; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Eric Lee also is accused of speeding violation – 87 miles an hour in a 70 zone on Interstate 35.

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares