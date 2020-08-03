Patrol reports multiple arrests on Sunday

Local News August 3, 2020August 3, 2020 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests on Sunday, August 2, 2020, have been reported by the Highway Patrol in Grundy, Linn, and Harrison counties.

A Spickard resident, 47-year-old William Stoneburner, has been accused of driving while intoxicated and no valid operator’s license. Stoneburner last night was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Grundy county detention center.

A resident of Greensboro, North Carolina, 26-year-old Bria Harvey, was arrested last night in Linn County. She’s facing multiple accusations including possession of a controlled substance listed as cocaine; possession of a controlled substance listed as THC wax; possession of marijuana 11 to 35 grams; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding. Ms. Harvey was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Brookfield police department.

Two men from Chicago, Illinois were arrested on drug allegations Sunday in Harrison County. Both 30-year-old Eric Lee and 28-year-old Christian Sosa were taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison county law enforcement center.

The highway patrol has accused both with felony possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogens; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Eric Lee also is accused of speeding violation – 87 miles an hour in a 70 zone on Interstate 35.

Post Views: 100
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News