Audio: Grundy County Health Department administrator on wearing masks

Elizabeth Gibson with the Grundy County Health Department encourages the public to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She says face coverings are important when individuals are in close contact with others, and social distancing may be difficult.

A mask keeps someone’s respiratory droplets inside the material and from spreading and Gibson says something is better than nothing when it comes to a face covering, but she recommends one made of cloth.

Individuals are advised to avoid touching their masks and take them off by removing the ear loops first. Cloth masks should be washed regularly.

Gibson mentions she has heard some say that it is their right to not wear masks. She says we all have rights, but we also have responsibilities and should respect one another.

More information on COVID-19 can be found at cdc.gov, health.mo.gov, and grundycountyhealth.org.

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares