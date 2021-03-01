Audio: More than 1,400 Missouri prisoners enroll in career and technical training annually

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

More than 1,400 Missouri prisoners enroll in career and technical training annually. During a Missouri House Budget Committee hearing this week, Trevor Foley with the state Department of Corrections, says nearly 1,600 professional certifications were issued to offenders in the fiscal year 2020.

Foley says the prison system has a great placement rate for its truck driving, welding simulator, and culinary programs.

The Missouri Department of Corrections has agreements with more than 350 employers to hire ex-prisoners upon release after the individuals have completed a career or technical training program.

Foley says employers can pull down a federal tax credit for hiring ex-convicts.

Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash

Related