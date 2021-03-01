Audio: Missouri House Committee to hear testimony this week on transgender athlete legislation

Reddit Share Pin Share 14 Shares

A Missouri House committee will meet Monday to discuss whether they’ll hear remote testimony this week on legislation involving transgender high school athletes. Rocheport GOP State Representative Chuck Basye is sponsoring the House joint resolution and says this is an important issue.

Basye’s legislation would require that students who participate in sex-separated athletic contests only be allowed to participate in those events for the biological sex found on the student’s birth certificate. Olivette Democratic State Representative Tracy McCreery criticized similar legislation last year, saying competition is competition and that playing sports teaches children team spirit and cooperation.

Basye, who chairs the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, tells our Moberly affiliate KWIX that this issue should be decided by voters.

Similar legislation was introduced in 2020 and was criticized by Kansas City parent Brandon Boulware, who testified that it would hurt his transgender daughter’s spirit. Boulware said it would mean his daughter could not play on her girl’s volleyball team anymore.

Photo by David Hofmann on Unsplash

