Audio: Missourians will have more time to get a REAL ID

Missourians will have more time to get a REAL ID. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the full enforcement date to May 2023.

The IDs are optional but will be required to board commercial planes, enter nuclear power plants, and access federal sites, including military bases and federal courthouses. Circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were cited as the reason for the delay. The 9/11 Commission recommended REAL IDs after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

