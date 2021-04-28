Chillicothe City Council approves amended budget and bid for new pickup

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved several ordinances on April 26th.

One ordinance involved amending the 2020-2021 fiscal budget. City Administrator Darin Chappell reports the expenditures were amended, and the city did not spend as much as it thought it would.

Two of three ordinances regarding additional engineering services were approved. The two that were approved were for design and bidding phases for concrete and asphalt streets for about $23,000 and the construction phase of Hogan, Monroe, and Easton streets along with various chip and seal streets for $400,000. Allgeier, Martin, and Associates will provide the engineering services. An ordinance involving an industrial park survey was tabled.

The city council approved a bid for a new pickup truck for the fire department.

Another approved ordinance authorized a cooperative contract with Livingston County regarding the use of the police building. The sheriff’s office and police department plan to be in the same building.

City of Chillicothe department heads were recognized for the service they provide to the city.

