A Missouri state trooper who was shot last month in the line of duty was a special guest at this week’s State of the State Address.

Governor Parson recognized Trooper Colton Beck, who was shot by a suspect during a routine traffic stop. Trooper Beck was hit by gunfire which struck him in the face, neck, and upper torso. Despite his injuries, Beck assisted fellow officers although the wounds posed a serious threat to his life.

The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office later charged Justin Jackman with assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Parson’s 47-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes a request for 11-million to upgrade peace officer training academies and provide more scholarships for officers getting certified.

Governor Mike Parson with Trooper Colton Beck (Photo via Governor Parson Twitter account)

