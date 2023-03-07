Audio: Missouri statewide tornado drill set for 10 a.m.

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As cliché as it sounds, this time, it really is only a test. Missouri’s annual statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Outdoor warning signs will be blaring across the state and weather radios will alert people to the drills. This is an opportunity for Missourians to practice their sheltering plans and ensure readiness in case a severe weather emergency while at home, work, or school breaks out.

Why Participate?

Severe weather can strike at any time in Missouri, making it important for all of us to be prepared to find the most secure shelter available no matter where we are. The statewide tornado drill is an excellent opportunity for Missourians to practice their sheltering plans and ensure readiness in case of a severe weather emergency. The statewide drill provides schools, businesses, and families with an opportunity to test their planning and readiness to be able to quickly seek appropriate shelter in case of a real severe weather emergency. By practicing and increasing readiness across the state, Missourians will feel confident and prepared in the event of actual severe weather emergencies.

How to Participate

At 10:00 a.m. on the day of the drill, NOAA Weather Radios set to receive the Routine Weekly Tests (RWTs) will alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound across participating communities in Missouri. At this time, participants should practice taking cover in their designated shelter.

Schools, businesses, and families are all encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill. Schools are encouraged to use the tornado drill as an educational tool for students by incorporating tornado facts and meteorological information and safety tips into their lesson plans.

Missouri’s annual Statewide Tornado Drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which includes:

Monday – Have a Plan/Receive Weather Information Day

Tuesday– Tornado Safety Day, including a statewide tornado drill at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday – Lightning Safety Day

Thursday – Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday – Flood Safety Day

The National Weather Service St. Louis Forecast Office has compiled information about all these weather threats and the safety measure to take in response at its Severe Weather Preparedness Week site.

