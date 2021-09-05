Audio: Missouri medical marijuana business offers delivery services

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri began selling medical marijuana last fall, and one Missouri business is now offering customers the option of getting those products delivered.

Joey Pintozzi, with Besame Wellness, says its North Kansas City store is offering the service and the company hopes to expand delivery to some of its other stores. Besame has stores in Kansas City, Smithville, Liberty, and Gallatin and is opening stores in Warrensburg, Pacific, Dexter, and Joplin.

He says different tiers of pricing are emerging for medical marijuana products.

Delivery services for groceries, meals, and other items have grown in popularity in Missouri, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. Pintozzi says its North Kansas City store is offering delivery, and the company hopes to expand delivery to some of its other stores.

Besame is opening stores in Warrensburg, Pacific, Dexter, and Joplin. More than 177,000 Missourians have asked the state to let them use medical marijuana.

Related