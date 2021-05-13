Audio: Missouri is close to requiring sales tax for those shopping online

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri is close to requiring out-of-state companies to collect sales taxes from Missouri residents buying from them online. The state House has sent back to the Senate a bill that would include income tax cuts to help offset the expected revenue increase. Representative J. Eggleston of northwest Missouri’s Maysville, carried the bill in the House.

During debate, St. Louis Democrat Steve Butz talked about the proposal that would include income tax cuts to help offset the projected sales tax revenue increase.

The bill heads back to the Senate for a final vote.

