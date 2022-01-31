Audio: Missouri is bracing for a winter weather mess

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Winter Storm Watch begins Tuesday night and continues into Thursday in Missouri. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says he expects a hodgepodge of precipitation across the state.

Heading further south and east of there, closer to Interstate-44, freezing rain and sleet are a concern. A line between Sedalia to Moberly and northeast to Hannibal are in the path of the heaviest snowfall. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says a winter Storm Watch begins Tuesday night and continues into Thursday for the state.

Deitsch says a line between Sedalia to Moberly and northeast to Hannibal could get about six to twelve inches of snow through Thursday.

Temperatures could dip below zero in the northern part of the state to near freezing in southeast Missouri on Thursday and Friday.

