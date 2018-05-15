Audio: Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on oversight issues more subpoenas

A bipartisan Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens has issued more subpoenas. House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight Chairman Jay Barnes notes Greitens for Missouri Legal Counsel Catherine Hanaway criticized the committee’s report this month about the Mission Continues charity.

Barnes announced Monday that the committee and House Speaker Todd Richardson have issued subpoenas to Greitens for Missouri, A New Missouri and to Greitens adviser Austin Chambers. Hanaway has issued a statement, which describes Barnes’ Monday comments as “intentionally misleading.” Hanaway says she’s provided more than 14-thousand documents, relating to the committee’s request.

