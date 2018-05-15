Driver injured in crash south of Gilman City

The highway patrol reports the driver was injured when a vehicle swerved to miss a deer Monday afternoon eight miles south of Gilman City.

The vehicle is reported to have traveled off the west side of Route K, struck a ditch, then overturned through a fence coming to rest on its wheels. The southbound vehicle was demolished.

Twenty-two-year-old Laura Fountain of St. Joseph was taken by private vehicle to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries.

The highway patrol report notes she was using a seatbelt.

