Audio: Missouri House passes bill to require bullet-resistant windows and doors on schools

(Missourinet) – Bullet-resistant doors and windows could be next for all Missouri school buildings. The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging public safety bill that would cover first-floor entryways and windows large enough for an intruder to get through.

State Representative Maggie Nurrenburn, a Democrat from Kansas City, says the bill takes the wrong approach.

“Is it next going to be body armor for every kid so they can go to school? Because the interesting thing about it doesn’t matter,” said Nurrenburn. “We bulletproof the outside of the buildings. People are walking inside with guns, right? So what happens when the threat is from the inside? I’m just sick and tired of talking about crime prevention or public safety and never addressing guns. It’s the guns.”

State Representative Chad Perkins, a Republican from Bowling Green, says the move would designate state funding to protect public schools. Republicans defeated a Democratic attempt to bar-ban the sale of fully and semi-automatic guns to people under 21, contending that the measure infringed on Second Amendment rights.

