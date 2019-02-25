Audio: Missouri House expected to give final approval this week to Fentanyl and date rape drug legislation

Legislation to increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl could go before the Missouri House Monday afternoon for a final vote. The House gave initial approval to O’Fallon State Representative Nick Schroer’s bipartisan bill last week.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association and the Missouri State Troopers Association are backing legislation to increase criminal penalties for distributing or making fentanyl. Schroer tells Missourinet nurses have been in his Capitol office, to support the bill.

Fentanyl is NOT currently included in Missouri’s drug trafficking statutes. Schroer’s bill makes trafficking or producing 20 milligrams or more of fentanyl a class A felony. If it involves more than ten milligrams, it would be a class B felony.