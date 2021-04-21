Audio: Missouri House considers attaching provision to bill to restrict transgender high school athletes

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri House debated Tuesday a bill that could include a provision limiting who transgender high school athletes can compete against. The amendment, offered by Rocheport Republican Representative Chuck Basye, proposes to only allow the students to play in coed or sex-separated sports based upon their biological sex.

Kansas City Democrat Maggie Nurrenbern says the provision will cost lives and says it is an attack on the dignity of transgender athletes. The bill was laid over but could be brought to the House floor again at any time.

Lee’s Summit Democrat Keri Ingle, a social worker, says transgender kids are worthy and should be treated that way.

