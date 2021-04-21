Audio: Missouri farm groups to rally in Jefferson City for private property rights

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Farmers from across the state will rally this (Wednesday) afternoon at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, for private property rights.

Holcomb GOP State Senator Jason Bean will present his bill today to the Missouri Senate Commerce Committee. Under his bill, the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) could not issue a certificate of convenience and necessity for a merchant line until the company has a resolution of support approved by the county commission in each county through which the merchant line will be built.

The bill appears to be aimed at projects like the Grain Belt Express in northern Missouri. Senator Bean says Missouri Farm Bureau and Missouri Cattlemen’s Association will participate in today’s 1 pm rally, and that Governor Parson has been invited to speak.

Related