Audio: Missouri House committee working to get to the bottom of boarding school abuse allegations falling through the cracks

A Missouri House committee is working to get to the bottom of abuse allegations surfacing about several faith-based boarding schools, but then falling through the cracks. State Representative Dottie Bailey of Eureka says there are too many Missouri Children’s Division managers and not enough frontline workers handling child abuse and neglect allegations.

During an oversight committee hearing, Bailey blamed the Division’s organizational structure for causing the breakdowns about Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in southwest Missouri and others.

Acting Director Jennifer Tidball, with the Missouri Department of Social Services, says she agrees there are not enough boots on the ground and there is work being done to address the organizational structure.

