Audio: Mizzou will be back in full force with full classes, full stadiums and arenas

The University of Missouri, or as many refer to it, Mizzou, will be back in full force this fall.

Beginning in August 2021, classes and other activities such as football and concerts are expected to be at full capacity, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Boone County.

As of Tuesday, April 6, the university had 13 active student cases. The university has set a full in-person return date of no later than May 17, 2021. President Mun Choi said this is to make sure the entire workforce is in place to support the full capacity plan.

