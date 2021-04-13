Audio: Missouri House Committee to hear key firefighter/first responder legislation on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Legislation aimed at protecting Missouri firefighters and first responders will be heard today (Tuesday) by a Missouri House committee in Jefferson City. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth has this report:

Independence Democratic State Representative Robert Sauls will testify today before the House Public Safety Committee about his bill, which would allow Missouri firefighters and first responders to receive workers compensation for diseases of the heart or cardiovascular system, any infectious diseases, diseases of the body systems, or organs from carcinoma, and diseases of the lungs or respiratory tract. Representative Sauls tells Missourinet that this is a bill that protects those who protect us. He describes the bill as far overdue.

Related