A Trenton man was injured Monday night when the motorcycle he was operating struck a deer 11 miles south of Trenton.

Thirty-six-year-old Zachary Marrs received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to Truman Medical Center.

After the southbound motorcycle hit the deer, the patrol said the motorcycle overturned and ejected Marrs off the bike onto Highway 65.

Marrs was not using safety equipment when the accident occurred at 10:15 Monday night.

