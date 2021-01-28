Audio: Missouri House approves $324 million to help struggling renters and landlords

State News January 28, 2021January 28, 2021 KTTN News
Eviction Notice
The Missouri House has unanimously approved today designating 324 million dollars in federal emergency aid for renters and landlords. The plan could help with some rent and utility costs. Under the bill, renters and landlords could apply for funds through the Missouri Housing Development Commission. The measure, House Bill 16, heads to the Senate for consideration.

 

 

