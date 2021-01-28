Owner of drug treatment clinic indicted for drug trafficking in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The owner of an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treats opioid addiction has been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking.

Trevor J. Robinson, 44, of Olathe, Kansas, was charged in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Robinson was arrested today and remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Robinson owned and operated Nuvista, LLC, a Suboxone (opioid addiction) clinic in Olathe.

The federal indictment charges Robinson with one count each of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and ecstasy.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Robinson was allegedly in possession of illegal drugs when he was stopped by Kansas City police officers while driving his 2014 Maserati. When Robinson was arrested on an outstanding warrant, officers found a plastic bag containing 15 white round pills imprinted with “M30” in his front right pocket and $900 in his wallet. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a grey backpack on the front passenger’s seat. The backpack contained a digital scale, plastic bags containing approximately 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of methamphetamine, plastic bags containing cocaine and heroin, several plastic bags containing various pills, including MDMA/ecstasy, a plastic bag containing marijuana, $12,548 in cash, and a leather-bound ledger notebook.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the FBI, and the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force.

