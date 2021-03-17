Audio: Missouri Attorney General says federal pandemic package could prevent states from carrying out any tax cuts

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri’s Attorney General says language in the latest pandemic package could prevent states from carrying out any tax relief.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Republican attorney generals from 20 other states have fired off a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. They are questioning why the 1.9-trillion dollar plan bans states from using its funding to offset tax cuts. Schmitt says Missouri and other states must remain independent and free to determine their own tax policies without the threat of losing federal funds. White

House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the original purpose of the funding was to keep police, firefighters, other essential workers employed, and it was not intended to cut taxes.

