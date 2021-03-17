Missouri man sentenced to 15-years in federal prison for child pornography found on lost phone at truck stop

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

A Missouri man whose lost cell phone containing child pornography was found at a truck stop was sentenced in federal court.

Christopher Lee Caven, 40, of Belton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Caven to 12 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On Feb. 13, 2020, Caven pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography over the internet. Caven admitted that he used his cell phone to distribute child pornography via Kik, an online sharing application.

Caven’s cell phone was found at the Flying J Truck Plaza in Peculiar, Missouri, on March 5, 2017. The person who found the cell phone could not locate the owner and attempted to conduct a factory reset of the phone to set it up for his own use. However, in the process, he discovered a large amount of child pornography in the photo folder and contacted law enforcement.

Investigators found 402 video files of child pornography and 302 images of child pornography on Caven’s cell phone. Many of the images depicted children as young as toddlers posed in sexual positions or being sexually violated by others.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly prosecuted this case. It was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force.

