Audio: Midwest economy, including Missouri’s, expected to be back to pre-COVID levels in first quarter of 2022

The Midwest economy, including Missouri’s, is expected to be back to pre-COVID levels in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to Dr. Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton University in Nebraska. He says the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows average hourly wages for Missouri’s manufacturing sector is strong with record high price gains last month.

Goss says many Missourians could be stunned by the airfares they’re seeing as high demand is quickly driving up prices.

Goss says business travel is not as strong. He expects that to remain weak throughout 2021.

