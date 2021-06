Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A bill awaiting action by Governor Parson would crackdown on drivers with a commercial vehicle license who are convicted of human trafficking.

State Representative Becky Ruth of eastern Missouri’s Festus sponsored the bill. She says drivers with a CDL license are often involved in sex trafficking.

The bill also penalizes people with a CDL that drive their commercial vehicles and are caught on drugs, alcohol, and other substances or having controlled substances.

Related