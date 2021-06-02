Audio: NAACP responds to latest Missouri vehicle stops report

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An annual statewide report shows Black drivers were 71-percent more likely to be pulled over than white drivers and 25-percent more likely to be arrested in Missouri last year. The percentages improved from 2019, but racial inequalities still exist.

Cheryl Clay with the Springfield NAACP tells NewsNation she is still reviewing the numbers.

The report, compiled by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, says the number of people pulled over and then arrested in Missouri dropped significantly in 2020. It says the pullover rate declining by 24-percent and the arrest rate declining by 40-percent are very likely due to the pandemic.

Cheryl Clay with the Springfield NAACP tells NewsNation Missouri is the only state in the nation with an advisory warning people of color to avoid traveling here.

The report summarizes data from 590 law enforcement agencies in Missouri.

