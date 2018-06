(Missourinet) – A Boone County judge has ruled that Mizzou grad students are university employees and therefore can unionize. During the most recent Board of Curators meeting, a graduate student says the university should let the issue go.

During a recent Board of Curators meeting, UM System President Mun Choi says he does not agree with the ruling.

About two years ago, a coalition of graduate workers sued curators because the university said the school would not recognize the group as a union.

Like this: Like Loading...