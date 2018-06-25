(Missourinet) – A southeast Missouri man spent his Sunday dancing along the side of a busy intersection in Cape Girardeau dressed in a chicken costume. Kevin Hand told KFVS-TV he wore the outfit because he beat stage 4 colon cancer and is now training for the Chicago Marathon in October.

Hand also carried a sign that reads, “Honk. The Cancer Chicken” with a Facebook logo on it to promote his social media page where people can help him raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Kevin Hand beat stage 4 colon cancer and told KFVS-TV he wants to bring a message of support to others who are going through chemotherapy.

Hand said it’s important to wear the chicken suit to help others realize that he is not chicken when it comes to facing colon cancer head-on. Hand also plans to wear a modified version of the costume when he runs in the Chicago Marathon in October.

Like this: Like Loading...