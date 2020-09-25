Audio: Judge rules against removing notary requirement for mail-in voting

A central Missouri judge has ruled against an effort to remove a notary requirement for mail-in voting in the November General Election. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum’s decision dismissed arguments by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters that the steps to vote by mail during a pandemic are unconstitutional. The case could be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

 

 

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum’s decision dismissed arguments by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters that the steps to vote by mail during a pandemic are unconstitutional. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Beetum pointed to an expert the League provided during the trial admitting that social distancing and other precautions are consistently effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Beetum also stated that ballot envelopes for absentee and mail-in voting have already been printed and are being mailed. The case could be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

 

 

