Audio: Judge rules against removing notary requirement for mail-in voting

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum’s decision dismissed arguments by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters that the steps to vote by mail during a pandemic are unconstitutional. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Beetum pointed to an expert the League provided during the trial admitting that social distancing and other precautions are consistently effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Beetum also stated that ballot envelopes for absentee and mail-in voting have already been printed and are being mailed. The case could be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

